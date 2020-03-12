Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP W. Rhett Rogers Purchases 1,500 Shares

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RYN traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. 40,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,795. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $60,983,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rayonier by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,520,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after purchasing an additional 403,663 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rayonier by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 140,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

