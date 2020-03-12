Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.03% of Rayonier worth $85,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,964,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,695 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,117,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,383 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,116,000 after purchasing an additional 65,636 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $313,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.