RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Issues Earnings Results

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.16 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. RadNet updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of RDNT traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,420. The company has a market capitalization of $853.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. RadNet has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

