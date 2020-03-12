RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

RMED traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,178. RA Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.69.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.47. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 791.18% and a negative return on equity of 111.36%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 257.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of RA Medical Systems worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

