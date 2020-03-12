Qorvo’s (QRVO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QRVO. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.47.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $89.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Qorvo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,974,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,245,000 after buying an additional 1,131,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,060,000 after buying an additional 193,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,852,000 after buying an additional 956,848 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,070,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

