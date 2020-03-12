Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Qiwi traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 3759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QIWI. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Qiwi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qiwi by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a market cap of $977.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

