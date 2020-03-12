QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for QEP Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.18 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QEP. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

QEP opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%.

In other QEP Resources news, Director Joseph N. Jaggers purchased 23,500 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Trice purchased 50,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QEP Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after buying an additional 6,792,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in QEP Resources by 148.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after buying an additional 4,808,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,370,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,527,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,991,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

