Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 749,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 264,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,877 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,771,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

