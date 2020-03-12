Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Co Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SM. Raymond James cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of SM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. 131,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,683,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $201.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.07.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,585.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $248,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

