Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Issued By KeyCorp

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Apache in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on APA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. Apache has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.