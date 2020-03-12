Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) Issued By Cormark

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) – Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Cormark analyst B. Watson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 price target on Black Diamond Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

TSE BDI opened at C$1.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.81. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 million and a PE ratio of -8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

