Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report issued on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IEP. ValuEngine raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

IEP opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.35. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 12.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,557,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

