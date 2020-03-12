Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE PUK traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,179. Prudential Public has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

