Prudential plc to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PRU traded down GBX 223.30 ($2.94) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 874.20 ($11.50). The stock had a trading volume of 7,837,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,381.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,400.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08.

Get Prudential alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,749 ($23.01) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,656.67 ($21.79).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.