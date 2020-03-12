Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $77.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Prudential Financial traded as low as $49.27 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 55290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.97.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

