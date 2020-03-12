Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 9,106 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. 11,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,030. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.31 per share, with a total value of $121,550.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

