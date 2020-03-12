Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) EVP Charlotte M. Rasche Purchases 2,000 Shares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00.

PB traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,176. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 872,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $61,987,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 762,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,762,000 after purchasing an additional 574,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $32,122,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.79.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

