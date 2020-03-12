Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) CFO Asylbek Osmonov Buys 300 Shares of Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) CFO Asylbek Osmonov acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.24 per share, for a total transaction of $15,372.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PB stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 47,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

