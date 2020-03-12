Prospa Group Ltd (ASX:PGL) Insider Aviad (Avi) Eyal Acquires 56,800 Shares

Prospa Group Ltd (ASX:PGL) insider Aviad (Avi) Eyal purchased 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,751.20 ($72,873.19).

Shares of PGL stock traded down A$0.09 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$1.08 ($0.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,511 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

