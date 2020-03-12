Prodigy Gold (ASX:PRX) Shares Down 16%

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX:PRX)’s share price traded down 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), 296,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.06.

About Prodigy Gold (ASX:PRX)

Prodigy Gold NL explores for and develops mineral properties in the Tanami gold district of the Northern Territory of Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Bluebush gold project located to the northeast of Newmont Mining's Callie gold mine; and the Suplejack gold project located to the northeast of the Central Tanami plant.

