Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) by 1,037.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prevail Therapeutics were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $763,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 184.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 109,838 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRVL traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 4,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

PRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

