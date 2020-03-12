Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) CEO Robert G. Ruhlman Purchases 400 Shares

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) CEO Robert G. Ruhlman purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.86 per share, with a total value of $18,344.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,882.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Preformed Line Products stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.35. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.24%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Preformed Line Products Company Profile
Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.
