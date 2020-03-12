Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) CEO Robert G. Ruhlman Purchases 400 Shares

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) CEO Robert G. Ruhlman purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.86 per share, with a total value of $18,344.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,882.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Preformed Line Products stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.35. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 82,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.