Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Purchases $23,150.00 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Sara Finley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $23,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $58,134.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
APTS stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 21,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,010. The firm has a market cap of $463.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $16.93.
Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.69 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.
About Preferred Apartment Communities
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.
Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.