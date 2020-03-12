Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Purchases $23,150.00 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Sara Finley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $23,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $58,134.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

APTS stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 21,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,010. The firm has a market cap of $463.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.69 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

