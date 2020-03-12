Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Daniel M. Dupree Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Daniel M. Dupree acquired 25,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $224,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APTS traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. 4,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $463.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.69 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.