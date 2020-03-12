Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

NYSE PDS opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $2,859,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,769,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 79,829 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 496,600 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

