Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 473,400 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.40% of Precision Drilling worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 564,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 423,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,009. Precision Drilling Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $116.77 million, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.86.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

