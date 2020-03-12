Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $60.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Popular traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 19372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

BPOP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Popular by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

