PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -132.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

