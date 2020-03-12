PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 693 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,584,000 after acquiring an additional 183,056 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,036,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,145,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,498,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,911,000 after acquiring an additional 181,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 316,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,186.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 583,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,607.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,388,701 shares of company stock worth $39,041,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.57. 330,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,283. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

