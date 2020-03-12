PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $2,103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 51.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 320,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.69. 29,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,983. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

