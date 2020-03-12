PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 513 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,495,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 560,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,728. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11.

