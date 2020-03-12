PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 503 Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,010. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

