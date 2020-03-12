PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,902. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

