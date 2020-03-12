PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 39,614 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 132,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

JHMM stock traded down $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,858. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.