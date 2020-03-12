PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TiVo were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIVO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TiVo by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TiVo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in TiVo by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 30,222 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TiVo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TiVo by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 185,854 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIVO stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TiVo Corp has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $818.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.07.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIVO shares. ValuEngine downgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BWS Financial downgraded TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

TiVo Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

