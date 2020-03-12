PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Innophos were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Innophos by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Innophos by 471.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innophos in the third quarter worth $198,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innophos by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innophos in the third quarter worth $252,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $402,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHS remained flat at $$31.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78.

IPHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

