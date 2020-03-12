PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 45,089.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jagged Peak Energy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,665.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,870,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,552,062.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

JAG remained flat at $$8.23 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

