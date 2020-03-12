PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $96,830,000. Newport Asia LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,124,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,231,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,408,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

