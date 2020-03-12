PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,983 Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 228.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blucora were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,722,000 after acquiring an additional 192,034 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 152.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 139,683 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Blucora by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blucora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. Blucora Inc has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

