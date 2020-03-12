PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,106 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 169.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 2.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In related news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGNX traded down $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $29.33. 19,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,608. Regenxbio Inc has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 268.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

