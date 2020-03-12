PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,014 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 150.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 425.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,569. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $35.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.

