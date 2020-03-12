PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.1% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.09.

NYSE PNC opened at $101.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.25.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

