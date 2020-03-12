PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 10,285.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FGL were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FGL by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 57,832 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FGL during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 60,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,047,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,323 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

FG stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 233,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,261. FGL Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.00 million. Research analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is 2.70%.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

