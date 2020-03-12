PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $75,000 Stake in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 227.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 42,966 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 51.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 413.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $18.23. 2,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.02. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $42.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

