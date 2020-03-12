PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $70,000 Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $40.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

