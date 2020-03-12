PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $68,000 Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

