PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $67,000 Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

SUPN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,276. The company has a market capitalization of $848.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

