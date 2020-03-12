PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $129,897.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,219,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,322 shares of company stock worth $743,914. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCMD. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

TCMD traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.04. 2,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,871. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.74 million, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

