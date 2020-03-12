PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,608,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,271,000 after acquiring an additional 51,373 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Corecivic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 162,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,496 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 79,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 44,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $497.81 million during the quarter. Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.18%.

Corecivic Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

