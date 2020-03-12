PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,604,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,219,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $6,305,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 133,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 122,687 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCC traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. 3,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65. Boise Cascade Co has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

